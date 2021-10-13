(Bloomberg) -- Austria plans to cut next year’s budget deficit to one of the narrowest in the European Union as it leads a lobbying effort to return to strict fiscal rules among member states. The nation aims for a gap of 2.3% of economic output, down from a 6% shortfall in 2021, according to a draft budget presented Wednesday. Austria said it wants to tighten the deficit after the coronavirus panto help rebuild stimulus capacity for future crises.

