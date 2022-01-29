Austria to Relax Measures For People Without Covid Shots

(Bloomberg) -- Austria will relax most measures against unvaccinated people in February, its chancellor said Saturday, as the rate of serious infections wanes.

People without coronavirus vaccines will be allowed in shops starting Feb. 12, and in restaurants and hotels from Feb. 19, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a press briefing. Proof of a negative test will still be needed for restaurants, bars and pubs.

The current night-time curfew will be pushed to midnight from 10 p.m. starting Feb. 5.

Although Covid cases have jumped this month, Covid patients in Austria’s intensive care units are at the lowest level since mid-September.

“The numbers are stable, and at a really predictable good level,” Nehammer said Saturday.

Austria’s chief medical officer said authorities expect the omicron wave, which has pushed daily cases to record highs, to peak around the end of the first week of February.

