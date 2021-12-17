1h ago
Austria to Require Covid Tests for Arrivals Without a Booster Shot
(Bloomberg) -- Austria will enforce stricter entry criteria starting next week to limit the spread of the omicron variant, including a negative Covid-19 test for anyone who hasn’t gotten a booster shot.
Only people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus will be allowed to enter starting Monday, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Residents can return home, but face a 10-day quarantine if they aren’t vaccinated.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer is seeking to keep infections in check after a three-week nationwide lockdown ended for most people last weekend.
Austria is also setting up a coronavirus task force led by an army general and the nation’s medical chief. The panel will steer the health response ahead of the expected wave of omicron infections and prepare Austria for mandatory vaccinations starting February.
The government added Angola, Zambia and Malawi to a list of variant countries with strict quarantine requirements.
