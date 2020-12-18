(Bloomberg) -- Austria is leading Europe’s latest round of lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections and limiting the easing of restrictions in January to people who have tested negative for the virus.

After alternating between looser and tougher restrictions over the past six weeks, the government ordered nonessential stores to close again, while restaurants and hotels will stay closed and schools won’t reopen as usual after the Christmas holidays. The measures take effect on Dec. 26 and will lift on Jan. 18.

Elsewhere in the region, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce stricter measures for Italy’s Christmas holiday season later on Friday.

“The forecast of the first quarter is very, very dark,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in Vienna. “The growth of infections could turn exponential again at any time.”

“We still expect to return to normal life until the summer,” Kurz said.

Austria, which has about 9 million residents, will carry out mass testing with rapid antigen kits at the end of the lockdown. To encourage participation, a negative test will be required to enter reopened facilities for another week after the lockdown lifts and while immunization ramps up.

Austria entered relatively loose restrictions Nov. 3 and tightened them significantly from Nov. 17, closing schools and non-essential stores through Dec. 6 before returning to the looser model. The seven-day incidence of cases fell by two thirds to about 200 per 100,000 as of Friday. The target is to bring this gauge down to 100, Kurz said.

