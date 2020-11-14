(Bloomberg) --

Austria is headed for a more comprehensive lockdown from Tuesday, shutting down schools, most stores and services such as hairdressers, after attempts to rely on self-discipline and moderate restrictions failed to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures come two weeks after a soft lockdown similar to Germany’s was imposed that left large parts of economy and society open. Infection numbers in the country have continued to rise and are now among the highest in Europe with a seven-day incidence of 544 per 100,000 as of Friday, the latest available data show.

According to the draft order, which needs approval by parliament’s main committee and was seen by Bloomberg News, the new rules include:

People may leave their homes only for certain purposes including grocery shopping or other daily needs, to visit or support relatives, go to work, or to make urgent visits to court or official buildings or to be out for “physical or mental recovery.” These restrictions, which were applicable only at night until now, will apply round the clock under the new plan.

Shops will close except grocery and drug stores, banks, post offices, gas stations, tobacconists and newsstands and car repair shops, all of which will have opening hours restricted to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Office jobs should be done from home if possible.

Schools will switch to distance learning for under 14 year olds as well, while remaining open for parents who need childcare.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s slow reaction to the rapid rise of infections is in stark contrast to March, when his government acted quickly and assertively and was among the first European nations to reverse the wave. He’s scheduled to announce the measures during a press conference at 4:30 p.m. in Vienna.

