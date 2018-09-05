(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s new government said it’ll bid for a seat at the European Central Bank’s top table next year as euro-area nations jostle for roles in a shake-up of key monetary and political posts.

“Austria is ready also to make a proposal” to be on the Executive Board, Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Vienna on Tuesday. “I hope there will be the chance also for an Austrian.”

By pitching for a place on the body that crafts and implements euro-zone monetary policy, Austria is throwing itself into the horse-trading for a raft of senior European Union posts that come up in 2019. Three of the ECB’s six board members are scheduled to step down, including President Mario Draghi, and European elections in May will be followed by an overhaul of top political positions including the EU Commission president.

An ECB position would come at a crucial time, with the Frankfurt-based central bank on track to start raising interest rates in late 2019 as it gradually unwinds years of extraordinary stimulus. While the 25-member Governing Council ultimately decides on monetary policy, it’s the board that makes proposals and sets the agenda.

Like Germany and the Netherlands, Austria is a savings-oriented nation where resentment of the ECB’s zero interest rates has built up in recent years.

To succeed, Loeger will need to convince colleagues in the group of euro-area finance ministers that his country, the bloc’s seventh-largest economy, deserves a second stint on the ECB board when some others haven’t yet had one. Austria’s Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell served eight years on the panel until May 2011.

The first board seat to become available will be after Belgium’s Peter Praet, the ECB’s chief economist, steps down in May. Ireland’s Philip Lane is widely considered to be a contender for that position. Draghi’s term ends in October that year, and France’s Benoit Coeure leaves at the end of December.

Asked to name candidates he has in mind, Loeger said “not now.” He became finance minister in December after Austria’s conservative People’s Party formed a coalition government with the anti-immigration Freedom Party.

