Powell Testimony, Housing Risks, Canadian Tapering: Eco Day
Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
South African stocks rose, led by companies that derive much of their income abroad and benefit from weakness in the local currency, as authorities grappled with a wave of unrest in two key provinces that has left more than 70 people dead.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are slated to discuss the hot U.S. housing market and the risks it could pose to the financial system at a meeting with fellow regulators on Friday.
New Zealand’s central bank said it will reduce monetary stimulus by ceasing quantitative easing bond purchases this month, a surprise move that may be a prelude to an interest-rate increase later this year. The kiwi dollar jumped.
Pakistani cement companies are investing to expand capacity a year after Prime Minister Imran Khan chose the construction sector to stimulate the economy.
Jul 13, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG is preparing to sell green bonds in a rare public offering from the real-estate company owned by Austrian billionaire Rene Benko.
Signa Development has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA and Jefferies Group LLC to organize an investor call on the planned 300 million euro ($355 million) green note that matures in five years, according to a person familiar with the transaction who asked not to be named. The bond will be callable in two years and carries an equity clawback clause of up to 40%.
The deal is a rare venture onto public debt markets for a company that’s relied mostly on private deals to fund its rapid expansion in recent years. It’s also a test of market appetite for bonds issued in an industry that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Signa Development is working on a pipeline of projects primarily in Berlin and Vienna to boost its balance sheet from 4.1 billion euros at the end of last year.
It has an ESG score of 10.6 at Sustainalytics, placing it in the low-risk group and among the top 5% of real-estate companies globally. The notes are rated B at S&P Global Ratings, or five steps below investment grade, which cited the company’s high leverage and inherent volatility in the real-estate development industry.
