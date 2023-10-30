(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s economy fell into recession, with a slump in consumption and investments driving down output for a second consecutive quarter.

Gross domestic product declined 0.6% in July-September after a 0.8% drop in the prior three months, the Wifo research institute said Monday.

Private and government consumption fell more than 1%, while investments slipped 0.4% from the previous quarter

Industrial output fell 0.5% q/q, construction -1.8%

Still-elevated inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine are damping consumption in Austria and its key export markets, including Germany and central and eastern Europe. Wifo sees the economy contracting 0.8% this year before a 1.2% rebound in 2024.

Austrian inflation data are due on Tuesday and will be watched for a potential slowdown seen elsewhere in the region.

Initial GDP reports from across the euro area were mixed: Spain sustained growth during the quarter but Ireland’s economy noticeably shrank. German figures due later on Monday are set to show a contraction there too.

Numbers for the entire euro area are due Tuesday, with all but four of the 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict data to show GDP either stagnated or shrank after only a brief spurt of expansion during the three months through June.

