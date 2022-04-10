(Bloomberg) --

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in an attempt to build dialogue with the Russian President as the war in Ukraine continues.

Nehammer announced the visit to journalists, and on Twitter, after returning from a trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leaders and also visited the town of Bucha, site of alleged Russian military atrocities, on Saturday.

Plans for the Putin meeting were coordinated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The meeting is an unusual step for Nehammer, chancellor since December and a novice in diplomatic circles who’ll look to build on militarily-neutral Austria’s perceived role as a bridge between Europe’s east and west.

Earlier talks between Putin and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have failed to yield any meaningful concessions from the Russian President.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.