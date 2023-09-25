57m ago
Austrian Metal Workers Demand 11.6% Hike in Wage Talks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Metal-worker unions start discussions on 2024 collective agreement in Austria with demand for 11.6% wage increase, chief negotiator Reinhold Binder told reporters in Vienna.
- Wage demand doesn’t include one-off payment component for now
- Increase may be skewed toward low-income workers
- Demands are excessive, unrealistic and threaten the competitiveness of Austria’s metal sector, the industry chief at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Christian Knill, says in statement
- “The metal industry is in a recession, production has fallen massively since the beginning of the year, and orders have collapsed”
- NOTE: Metal workers traditionally kick off collective wage agreement negotiations in Austria, setting tone for other industries
- NOTE: ECB Won’t Gain Full Confidence on Prices Until 2024, Lane Says
(Adds response from metal industry from third bullet point.)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.