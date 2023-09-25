(Bloomberg) -- Metal-worker unions start discussions on 2024 collective agreement in Austria with demand for 11.6% wage increase, chief negotiator Reinhold Binder told reporters in Vienna.

  • Wage demand doesn’t include one-off payment component for now
  • Increase may be skewed toward low-income workers
  • Demands are excessive, unrealistic and threaten the competitiveness of Austria’s metal sector, the industry chief at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Christian Knill, says in statement
    • “The metal industry is in a recession, production has fallen massively since the beginning of the year, and orders have collapsed”
  • NOTE: Metal workers traditionally kick off collective wage agreement negotiations in Austria, setting tone for other industries
  • NOTE: ECB Won’t Gain Full Confidence on Prices Until 2024, Lane Says

