(Bloomberg) -- The Austrian National Bank suffered its first ever annual operating loss in 2023 after stomaching a €2 billion ($2.16 billion) hit from higher borrowing costs.

The central bank booked interest expenditure in excess of €6 billion, according to a presentation on Friday in Vienna. That outweighed about €4 billion of revenue from long-term refinancing operations and banknote income.

Like several euro-area peers, the Austrian institution expects such losses to continue in the years ahead. Officials insist that’s not a problem, and Bank for International Settlements chief Agustin Carstens said last year that central banks “can and have operated effectively” with negative equity in the past.

“Whether central banks generate a profit or loss comes second to the mandate on which we have to deliver,” Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann said in a statement. “Maintaining price stability over the medium term is the objective.”

International Monetary Fund researchers agree. In a paper last July, they wrote that “material” losses at some euro-zone central banks won’t be so big or persistent to require capital injections. “In the final analysis, the ECB’s credibility will rest on its ability to deliver on its primary objective of price stability,” they wrote.

Holzmann has been a keen proponent of capping interest paid on bank deposits, one step that he argued could limit the negative impact on central bank profitability. His efforts ultimately failed as the ECB decided this month to keep a minimum reserve requirement unchanged.

“I think this is something that should have been considered further,” Holzmann told journalists in Vienna, acknowledging that he’s still in the minority within the ECB but expressing hope that he can prolong the debate.

The Bank of Finland faced a similar squeeze to its Austrian counterpart in 2023, according to a separate report on Friday. Its central banking operations suffered a €1 billion loss after the value of assets purchased during the zero-rates era plunged.

The central bank reported a breakeven audited result for 2023 after a reduction of €1.1 billion was made in the general provision in order to cover a negative operating profit.

