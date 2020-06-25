(Bloomberg) --

The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, an early European coronavirus hotspot, may have the world’s highest Covid infection rate with 42% of residents showing signs of antibodies in a study.

The prevalence rate is the highest recorded in the scientific literature so far, said Dorothee van Laer, a virologist at Innsbruck University who led the study, citing local surveys in Switzerland’s Groeden with 27% and Geneva with 10%. Other places may have higher rates, but none that have been observed under scientific conditions, she said in an online press conference.

The disease probably started spreading among locals at the resort, nicknamed the Ibiza of the Alps for its party atmosphere, along with visitors from Germany, Norway, Iceland and other countries in the second half of February. Tourism and health managers from the region are being investigated for failing to shut bars and hotels earlier than mid-March, which may have helped propagate thousands of cases around the world.

The researchers collected blood samples from 1,473 people, or almost 80% of Ischgl’s residents, for a week ending April 27. The number of those who tested positive for the antibodies, which arise after infection, was six times higher than those who’d officially tested positive for the virus itself.

The most common symptoms recorded by the patients included loss of sense of taste and smell, fever and coughing. Only nine adults in the entire sample received hospital treatment.

