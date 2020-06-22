(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus has upended consumer spending patterns, though supermarket sales have received a boost thanks to initial stockpiling and home cooking. Eurostat data show that people in Austria and Denmark -- countries that locked down relatively early -- pay proportionally more for food than their European Union peers. Still, non-EU members Switzerland, Norway and Iceland top the ranking, which uses 2019 data adjusted for purchasing power parity.

