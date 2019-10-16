1h ago
Authentic Brands, Barneys Working to Finalize Stalking Horse Bid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group and Barneys New York on Wednesday were working to finalize an agreement for Authentic to take the role of stalking-horse bidder for the bankrupt retail chain, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
- Talks were ongoing after the deadline for stalking-horse bids expired Tuesday evening. Final bids due Oct. 22
- Authentic seeks to partner with Saks Fifth Avenue to open 41 Barneys shops in stores while maintaining some freestanding locations. Authentic owns and licenses fashion, celebrity and media brands
- Barneys filed for bankruptcy protection in August and said it would close 15 of its 22 stores, exempting locations including its Beverly Hills location and flagship Madison Avenue store
- Barneys and Authentic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment
- The case is Barneys New York Inc., 19-36300-cgm, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Poughkeepsie)
