(Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group and Barneys New York on Wednesday were working to finalize an agreement for Authentic to take the role of stalking-horse bidder for the bankrupt retail chain, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Talks were ongoing after the deadline for stalking-horse bids expired Tuesday evening. Final bids due Oct. 22

Authentic seeks to partner with Saks Fifth Avenue to open 41 Barneys shops in stores while maintaining some freestanding locations. Authentic owns and licenses fashion, celebrity and media brands

Barneys filed for bankruptcy protection in August and said it would close 15 of its 22 stores, exempting locations including its Beverly Hills location and flagship Madison Avenue store

Barneys and Authentic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment

The case is Barneys New York Inc., 19-36300-cgm, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Poughkeepsie)

