(Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group Inc., the owner of brands including Marilyn Monroe, Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers, has filed to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

A prospectus filed Tuesday gives a listing size of $100 million, but that’s a placeholder amount likely to change. Bloomberg News has reported that the New York-based company could be worth about $10 billion in an initial public offering.

Founded by Jamie Salter in 2010, Authentic Brands has grown to a portfolio of more than 30 apparel, celebrity and sports brands through an acquisition spree. Recent purchases include Eddie Bauer. The company’s net income amounted to $295 million during the quarter that ended in March, topping its full-year total of $225 million in 2020.

BlackRock Inc., Leonard Green & Partners LP, General Atlantic LLC, Simon Property Group Inc. and Lion Capital LLP are listed among its largest shareholders, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are leading the IPO. The stock will trade under the symbol AUTH.

