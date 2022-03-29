(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Salter, the acquisitive founder of Authentic Brands Group Inc., is considering joining a bid for Chelsea Football Club, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Salter has held discussions about potentially teaming up with one of the shortlisted suitors for the Premier League team as a minority investor, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He could also explore a brand licensing partnership with the winning bidder, one of the people said.

The businessman started Authentic Brands in 2010 and has since used it to snap up apparel and footwear labels as well as celebrity marketing rights. In January, it agreed to acquire former football player David Beckham’s brand-management company. Authentic Brands sealed its largest transaction last year when it agreed to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for as much as 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Bloomberg News first reported in February that potential buyers were starting to circle Chelsea, which is owned by Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire has since kicked off a formal sale process run by boutique investment bank Raine Group. Abramovich is now under U.K. sanctions.

At least four groups of mainly American investors have now made it through to the second round of bidding for the West London club. The suitors that are still in the running include a consortium fronted by former Guggenheim Partners executive Todd Boehly, as well as a group that includes Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris and ex-British Airways Plc chairman Martin Broughton, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The Ricketts family, owners of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, and a separate consortium led by Bain Capital co-chairman Stephen Pagliuca have also made it to the next phase, according to the people.

Authentic Brands last year filed to go public in the U.S. through an initial public offering before shelving those plans. It instead sold a quarter of the company to private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners.

