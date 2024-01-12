(Bloomberg) -- Ally Financial Inc. said Doug Timmerman will become interim chief executive officer after CEO Jeffrey Brown departs the auto lender.

Timmerman, currently president of dealer financial services at company, will step into the CEO role on Feb 1, a day after Brown leaves, Ally said in a statement Friday. Timmerman has spent more than three decades at the company, most recently managing the lender’s relationship with auto dealers.

“Doug’s long tenure at Ally and expertise in auto finance is extraordinarily well-respected both inside and outside of Ally,” Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in the statement. “I know he will ensure a seamless transition as the board continues working with a leading search firm to identify the next permanent CEO.”

Brown is leaving Ally to become president of Hendrick Automotive Group, a longtime customer of Ally with dozens of US auto retail franchises.

