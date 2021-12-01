Are you looking for a stock?

    34m ago

    AutoCanada buys 11 Ontario car dealerships from Autopoint Group

    The Canadian Press

    Jason Mann discusses AutoCanada

    EDMONTON - AutoCanada Inc. says it has bought 11 auto dealerships from the Autopoint Group in southwestern Ontario.

    Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    AutoCanada says the dealerships generate annual revenue of over $345 million, selling and servicing Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, and Kia vehicles.

    The deal increases AutoCanada's dealership count in Ontario to 18 from seven.

    AutoCanada says it has also signed a deal to buy North London Toyota from Autopoint, but the acquisition remains subject to conditions, including OEM approval.

    AutoCanada operates 78 franchised dealerships, including 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois.