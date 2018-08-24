(Bloomberg) -- Autodesk Inc.’s shares climbed to a record after several analysts raised their price targets on renewed optimism in the software maker’s transition to a cloud-based subscription model.

The San Rafael, California-based company on Thursday gave an earnings forecast for the fiscal year that topped analysts’ average estimates. Annual profit excluding some items could be as much as 95 cents a share, Autodesk said. That compares with analysts’ projection of 90 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The high end of the sales forecast for the current quarter and fiscal year also topped Wall Street expectations.

Autodesk, which makes software for the architecture, mechanical design and animation industries, has been moving from traditional programs that users paid for upfront to subscription services accessed over the internet. Like software vendors such as Microsoft Corp. and Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk’s shift to this cloud-based approach helps boost its recurring revenue. Still, the company, founded in 1982, has more than 2 million license holders who haven’t upgraded.

The company “hit the trifecta by beating” analysts’ estimates on annual recurring revenue, net subscription additions and average revenue per subscription, Sterling Auty, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note Thursday. Analysts at RBC Capital and Oppenheimer on Friday raised their price targets for the stock to $163 and $175, respectively.

Autodesk’s shares climbed 14 percent to $155.70 at 1:53 p.m. Friday in New York, after earlier reaching a record $157.78. The stock jumped 30 percent this year through Thursday’s close.

