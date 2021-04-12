Autodoc Said to Seek Up to $12 Billion Value in Frankfurt IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Autodoc could seek a valuation of as much as 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion) in an initial public offering in Frankfurt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German online car-parts dealer is close to appointing banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it proceeds with plans for a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Discussions are ongoing and decisions on value and timing of the IPO could change depending on market conditions and investor appetite, according to the people. More banks could get added to the IPO roster, the people said.

Representatives for Autodoc, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Berlin-based Autodoc sells around 2.5 million products for car repairs and maintenance, from brake to heating systems, according to its website. It is one of a number of German companies, ranging from language app Babbel to dating platform ParshipMeet, that are considering listings on the country’s stock exchange, Bloomberg News has reported.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.