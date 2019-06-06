(Bloomberg) -- A group of major domestic and foreign automakers has formally asked President Donald Trump to restart talks with California over vehicle emission regulations, saying that failing to reach a unified national standard could destabilize the industry and hamper investment.

The petition sent Thursday from 17 carmakers -- including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp.’s U.S. subsidiary -- comes less than a month after California’s top environmental regulator threatened to enact much tougher pollution rules.

“We encourage both the federal government and California to resume discussions and to remain open to regulatory adjustments that provide the flexibility needed to meet future environmental goals and respond to consumer needs,” the letter to Trump said. It added that a unified standard would “enhance our ability to invest and innovate by avoiding an extended period of litigation and instability.”

The group sent a similar letter Thursday to California Governor Gavin Newsom, calling on him to resume negotiations with the federal government toward reaching a compromise.

The White House has been developing a final plan for easing tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions standards and fuel economy requirements. In February, the administration ended months of talks between federal regulators and California, whose own emissions rules are adhered to by a dozen other states -- a bloc that represents more than a third of U.S. auto sales.

