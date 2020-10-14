Statistics Canada says vehicular traffic coming into Canada from the U.S. remains low as travel restrictions remain in place.

The agency says the number of U.S. travellers who crossed into Canada by car in September is down 94 per cent, to a total of 64,700 trips, compared to the same time last year.

Last month, it said U.S. residents made 72, 800 trips across the border.

Statistics Canada also says the number of Canadians returning to the country in September was down 93 per cent, to 151,900, compared to the 2.2 million recorded in September 2019.

Restrictions on non-essential travel due to COVID-19 have been in place since March and will continue until at least Oct. 21.

Most foreign nationals are generally not allowed to enter Canada due to restrictions on discretionary travel that includes trips for recreation, tourism or entertainment reasons.

Exemptions to the closed border include refugees, those who provide essential services, temporary foreign workers and those travelling on compassionate grounds determined by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents are allowed to return to the country.