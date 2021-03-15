(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina prosecutors have dropped charges against David Smith, the chief executive officer of Sonic Automotive Inc. who was accused of trying to strangle a woman in a domestic dispute last fall.

Smith, 46, was arrested on assault charges in October and indicted this month. His lawyer had said Smith planned to plead not guilty once courts reopened from pandemic shutdowns. On March 12 the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office voluntarily dropped the charges, according to court documents.

Smith had been charged with three misdemeanors: assault on a female, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communications. He was also charged with attempted strangulation of a female, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

After consulting with the woman, prosecutors determined that the state didn’t have “a reasonable likelihood of success in proving each of the elements of this offense beyond a reasonable doubt,” they said in court documents. For example, the state said it was unlikely to be able to show that Smith “knew the victim was attempting to contact emergency personnel.”

“The outcome confirms Mr. Smith’s belief in the justice system, and he is obviously pleased that the charges have been dismissed,” Smith’s attorney, George V. Laughrun II, said in a statement Monday.

Sonic, one of the largest car dealership chains in the U.S., is controlled by Smith’s family. Its founder and chairman is O. Bruton Smith, 94, the CEO’s father. Sonic’s board, which includes David Smith, O. Bruton Smith and one other family member, declared its “steadfast support” for the CEO after his arrest.

A spokesman for Sonic Automotive declined to comment on the dismissal.

On the day the charges were dismissed, a regulatory filing showed that David Smith was paid $5.06 million last year, including $1.1 million in salary, a $1.95 million bonus and a grant of stock options of similar size. The package was 18% bigger than the one he got in 2019.

