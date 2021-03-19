(Bloomberg) -- Renesas Electronics Corp., one of the biggest makers of chips used in vehicles, said a fire halted production at one of its Japanese plants.

The company said it’s still trying to ascertain the amount of damage in the clean room of its N3 building in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture. There were no casualties.

Automakers worldwide have had to idle plants and are missing out on billions of dollars of production due to a shortage of chips.

