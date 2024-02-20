Automotive expert says immigration can help address labour shortages in EV manufacturing

One automotive expert says that Canada’s immigration policy will help in addressing labour shortages in Canada’s EV industry.

Bill Newman, an industry executive advisor at SAP North America, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Tuesday that automotive manufacturing requires a skilled workforce and workers in other industries can’t easily transition into the sector.

“Right now, Canada has an advantage because the Canadian policies around immigration are very proactive and so I think that is a net plus,” he said.

Newman also highlighted that building EVs requires fewer automotive parts and more software content when compared to traditional automotive manufacturing.

“So the talent and the skills that you need in order to build a vehicle platform today are significantly different than what previous generations used to build vehicles of those of those times,” he said.