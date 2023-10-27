(Bloomberg) -- AutoNation Inc., one of the biggest car dealership chains in the US, posted third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations on rising new car sales and growth in its aftermarket repair business.

On Friday, the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.54 a share for the period, topping the $5.47 average estimate of analysts. Revenue rose to $6.9 billion, compared with the $6.68 billion projected by Wall Street.

The auto retailer has said pent-up demand from the pandemic would continue to lift vehicle sales this year, even as the highest interest rates in more than two decades crimp affordability. AutoNation warned last quarter that falling car prices would pressure its profit margins as vehicle inventories recover. Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley has tried to offset that trend by growing his repair, financing and insurance units.

“We saw double digit year-over-year growth in new vehicle sales and strong sequential growth in used vehicle volume,” Manley said in a statement.

Shares of AutoNation have gained 22% this year through Thursday’s close.

Revenue from new-car sales rose 11% to $3.2 billion in the quarter while used vehicle revenue dropped about 10%, the retailer said. Gross profit in both categories declined, while its after-sales repair business saw profit increase 12%.

Income from domestic and luxury car sales fell from a year ago.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.