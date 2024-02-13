(Bloomberg) -- AutoNation Inc., one of the biggest car dealership chains in the US, beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and sales expectations as demand for new vehicles helped counter softness in the used end of the market.

Adjusted earnings were $5.02 a share in the year-end period, the company said Tuesday in a statement. That was better than the $4.93 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose to $6.77, compared with the $6.69 billion projected by Wall Street.

The auto retailer has sought to buoy sales in the face of consumer affordability challenges and ballooning dealer stock. And as discounting has pressured margins of dealers, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley has focused on growing the company’s repair, financing and insurance units.

“We will continue to be a strong cash generator and allocate capital in a prudent manner to maximize shareholder returns,” Manley said in a statement. He anticipates a “continued normalization of vehicle supply and demand dynamics” this year.

AutoNation shares were little changed as of 7:05 a.m. before regular trading in New York.

Revenue from new-car sales was $3.37 billion in the quarter, topping expectations, while used-vehicle sales of $1.91 billion fell short of estimates. Its parts and services business boosted revenue to $1.14 billion.

Income from domestic and luxury car sales fell in both categories.

