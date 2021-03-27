(Bloomberg) --

Italy’s state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA is adding 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of sweeteners to its bid for a controlling stake in Atlantia SpA’s highway unit, La Repubblica reported, citing “financial sources.”

While the offer’s 9.1 billion-euro valuation of Autostrade per l’Italia SpA remains unchanged, Cassa Depositi and its partners plan to add 400 million euros of Covid-19 compensation and an extra billion euros in guarantees against legal claims, the newspaper reported.

Cassa Depositi, which is bidding for 88% of Autostrade with funds Macquarie Group Ltd. and Blackstone Group Inc., is expected to present the new offer later Saturday in a bid to seal the acquisition after months of talks.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, has already rejected four bids deemed inadequate by the company’s board.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.