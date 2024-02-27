(Bloomberg) -- AutoZone Inc. hit a record high Tuesday after announcing profit above analysts’ estimates, while outlining its prospects for reversing slowing sales growth.

The auto parts retailer reported adjusted earnings of $28.89 per share, according to a statement Tuesday morning. Analysts had expected $26.27 per share.

Shares rose as much as 6.3% intraday, the most since Dec. 2021, to a historic high of $2,945. Shares of peer O’Reilly Automotive Inc. also hit a record high on Tuesday.

AutoZone’s domestic same-store sales only grew by 0.3%, below the 1.3% analysts projected. But comparable sales may have bottomed out if the weather normalizes, Evercore analyst Greg Melich wrote in a note.

Sales of the Memphis, Tennessee-based company’s commercial business, which grew by 2.7% “were below our expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Phil Daniele said in the earnings call. A mild winter in the first eight weeks of the quarter, and a polar vortex that led to an extended period of snow on the ground in the eastern US, muted commercial sales, he said.

AutoZone is trying to increase its share of commercial sales by improving faster delivery times and parts availability, Daniele said, adding that he believes AutoZone only has about a 5% share of the commercial market now. The company is planning to open more mega hubs — it now has 101, and aims to have more than 200. Sales at these spots grew three times faster in the quarter than the overall commercial business.

“The faster we can get those hard-to-find parts into the shop, the better we will grow market share,” Daniele said. Commercial sales growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

The company is also seeing costs come down, particularly freight expenses, Chief Financial Officer Jamere Jackson said. Wage inflation has also normalized, but the company is able to maintain its raised prices. “As those cost pressures abate, this industry typically does not lower retails,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to expand our margins.”

