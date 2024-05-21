(Bloomberg) -- AutoZone Inc. shares fell as its drive to expand its commercial business hit a snag, with a rainy start to spring and a pullback in consumer spending hurting sales.

The auto parts retailer’s commercial business — where vehicle parts are sold to professional installers — grew 3.3% in its third quarter, compared to 6.3% in the same quarter last year, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Daniele said in an earnings call Tuesday. Average weekly sales per program was down 2.4% to $16,400, he said.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company has been trying to increase its share of commercial sales as car and truck owners move away from the pandemic trend of fixing their own vehicles and instead send them in for repairs. Its been trying to increase its estimated 5% market share by expanding the segment’s parts selection and store locations.

Shares of AutoZone were down as much as 4.2% intraday, the most in almost a month.

Wet and cool weather was to blame, Daniele said, with the problem particularly pronounced in the Northeast and Midwest.

“The commercial business has been choppy,” he said, noting that drivers did not get their usual air conditioning parts and batteries in preparation for the warm season during the latter half of the quarter.

People have also been paying less for vehicle repairs as their wallets tighten, he said, putting pressure on mechanics that deal with big-ticket items like tires, which can costs more than $1,000.

AutoZone will open fewer mega hubs this year than the 20 it did in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Jamere Jackson said in the same call. It now has 103, and plans to have more than 200 of the hubs, which the company said has three times more sales than the overall commercial business.

Domestic same-store sales were flat, below the 2.1% analysts projected. Sales were partly also affected by a delay in tax refunds, the company said. It will remain cautious on its outlook for the rest of the year, Daniele said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.