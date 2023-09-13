(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s autumnal heat wave is expected to extend into next week, accompanied by violent thunderstorms from northern Germany to Italy.

Frankfurt will peak at 28.5C (83F) on Sunday, 6C above the seasonal average, with Paris forecast to reach the same temperature on Saturday, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. Over the past 24 hours, the mercury soared to the mid-30s in southern Italy, Turkey and the Balkans, with 36.5C recorded in Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Red warnings for severe thunderstorms across northern Germany were issued by Europe’s network of national meteorological services. Alerts are also in place the south of the country and northern Italy.

Extreme weather has battered the Northern Hemisphere from California to China this summer, with heat waves and wildfires alternating with powerful storms and flooding. July was the world’s hottest month on record as fossil fuel emissions warm the planet.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.