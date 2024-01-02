(Bloomberg) -- Avangrid Inc. has opted to focus on internal growth after walking away from its long-planned $4.3 billion takeover of New Mexico utility PNM Resources Inc.

The US unit of Spain’s Iberdrola SA has lined up more than $9 billion in capital projects since announcing the PNM deal in 2020, the Connecticut-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Those will now be its top priority and there are no current plans to pursue another acquisition, according to Kim Harriman, senior vice president for state government affairs.

Avangrid has been expanding its pipeline of clean-energy projects, including several US offshore wind projects when the industry is struggling. The firm also pursued extensive plans to repower existing onshore wind farms while the PNM deal faced resistance from regulators. New Mexico officials blocked the acquisition in 2021 and the state’s supreme court heard arguments in September about the deal — though there’s no timeline for a decision.

President Joe Biden’s flagship climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, has created a fertile environment for energy investments and Harriman said there’s plenty of opportunity for growth without acquisitions.

“We have enough on our plate,” she said in a Tuesday interview.

Avangrid shares rose as much as 4.3% Tuesday in New York. PNM fell as much as 7.4% in its biggest intraday decline since April 2020.

