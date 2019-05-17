(Bloomberg) -- Avantor Inc., a chemical maker for the life-sciences industry, climbed in its trading debut after raising $2.9 billion in the second-biggest initial public offering of the year

Shares opened at $14.72 in New York Friday and rose as much as 6.8%. They were up 3.8% to $14.55 from the $14 IPO price at 11.21 a.m., giving Avantor a market valuation of $7.7 billion.

The company, owned by New Mountain Capital, sold 207 million shares on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Avantor increased the number of shares for sale earlier Thursday, but dropped the price range to $14 to $15 each from a previous target of $18 to $21.

The offering supplants ride-hailing provider Lyft Inc. as 2019’s global No. 2 and is topped only by the $8.1 billion listing by Lyft’s behemoth rival, Uber Technologies Inc. While Avantor isn’t profitable, it isn’t saddled with multibillion-dollar losses like Lyft and Uber, whose shares have dropped about 25% and 7% respectively since their IPOs amid heightened volatility and an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Lyft’s market value of $16 billion still exceeds that of Avantor.

The company plans to use the proceeds to redeem existing preferred stock and repay some of its debt. Avantor has about $9 billion in debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Avantor, based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, is the former specialty chemicals arm of Covidien Inc., which New Mountain acquired in 2010. In 2017, Avantor acquired lab supplier VWR Corp. for about $6.4 billion.

Sales Balloon

Avantor’s net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $356 million last year as sales ballooned to $5.9 billion after the VWR deal was completed, according to its filings. That compared to a net loss of $415 million on the same basis on $1.25 billion in sales in 2017.

The company’s health-care operations help drug companies research, develop and manufacture medicines ranging from gene and cell therapies made with living organisms to vaccines and traditional chemical compounds. Avantor offers about 6 million products, which are available through 240,000 of its customers’ locations in 180 countries, according to its filing.

It also makes materials like silicone that are used in medical devices, drug delivery and skincare, as well as chemicals and equipment needed to conduct diagnostic tests for conditions like blood cancers and immune system disorders.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AVTR.

