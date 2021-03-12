(Bloomberg) -- “Avatar,” the 2009 film about the battle between humans and native creatures on an alien moon, is poised to retake the title of top-grossing film of all time following a rerelease in China.

The picture, from director James Cameron, grossed an estimated $3.5 million Friday in the country, Walt Disney Co. said in a statement. That puts it just shy of the $2.97 billion total collected by “Avengers: Endgame,” which Disney released in 2019.

China is the top-performing film market since the pandemic. With theaters there reopened for several months now, local movies in particular are enjoying some of their strongest box-office sales ever.

“Avatar” passed “Titanic,” another Cameron production, to become the top-grossing film in 2010. It held the title until “Endgame.” Disney, which acquired the “Avatar” franchise through its purchase of Fox’s entertainment assets, has high hopes for a new series of films currently in the works.

The fight for bragging rights over the biggest movie ever is less fiercesome these days, especially considering Disney owns the biggest properties. When “Endgame” passed “Avatar” in 2019, Cameron tweeted a picture of Iron Man interacting with Pandora wildlife along with a congratulatory note.

