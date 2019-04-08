(Bloomberg) -- Communications software company Avaya Holdings Corp. is preparing to run a sale process for the company following unsolicited interest from potential buyers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Santa Clara, California-based Avaya is working with an investment bank to run an auction after receiving inquiries from private equity and other firms, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Potential bidders are understood to include private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC, Permira Holdings and Searchlight Capital Partners, the people said. Bids are expected at the end of April and the firms may look to make joint offers, the people said.

An Avaya spokesman said the company didn’t comment on rumors or speculation. A representative for Permira didn’t respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Apollo and Searchlight declined to comment.

Shares of Avaya rose 3.2 percent to $17.75 in New York trading Monday. The shares jumped as much as an additional 4.3 percent after the close of regular trading.

Avaya, which also provides desktop equipment and services, exited bankruptcy protection in December 2017 and began trading publicly, almost a year after being placed in Chapter 11 by its private equity owners TPG and Silver Lake. The two private equity firms had taken the company private in 2007 in a deal valued at more than $8 billion.

Reuters reported earlier that Avaya was considering a possible buyout that would value it at $5 billion including debt.

