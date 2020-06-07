(Bloomberg) -- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti violated the terms of his temporary release from jail during the pandemic by using a computer to write his own court filings, according to federal prosecutors who charged him last year with defrauding clients and submitting false tax returns.

Avenatti, who gained a national profile while representing the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, personally drafted his last five court filings in the case against him even though he’s barred from using a computer, U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna for Los Angeles said Sunday in a request for a probe into the matter. The U.S. said Avenatti may have also misled the court about his ability to access pretrial information sharing, known as discovery.

Avenatti, 49, as released in April to home confinement at a third party’s residence in Venice, California, as part of a nationwide effort to reduce prison populations during the public health crisis. The lawyer, who was convicted of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. in a separate case in New York, has denied the charges.

Avenatti didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

