(Bloomberg) -- Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who made his name as a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in California, a spokesman for federal prosecutors there said.

Avenatti was charged in a criminal complaint in California on March 25 with stealing a client’s $1.6 million settlement and using it to cover expenses. At the same time, federal prosecutors in New York accused him of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc.

The indictment moves the California case ahead and requires Avenatti to appear in court to enter a plea to the charges. The judge may also set a trial date. Details of the indictment weren’t immediately available.

Avenatti gained notoriety by representing the porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against Trump, with whom she claimed to have had an affair. He capitalized on his raised profile by repeatedly assailing Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen. He even floated a possible presidential run.

The indictment was confirmed by Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles.

