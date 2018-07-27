(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump had relationships with three more women who were paid "hush money" before the election, including one who says he got her pregnant, according to their attorney, Michael Avenatti.

The payments were made in 2015 and 2016, Avenatti said Friday in an email confirming his new clients. The California lawyer refused to identify them by name and said he can’t disclose whether his new client’s alleged pregnancy was brought to term.

“Three additional women,” Avenatti said in a tweet Friday. “All paid hush money through various means. Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 percent clean with the American people. All the documents, all the tapes, NOW. No more lies or lip service.”

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 27, 2018

Avenatti has been representing adult-film star Stephanie Clifford in a lawsuit against Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, claiming she was coerced to sign a deal promising to stay quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump. Clifford signed the non-disclosure agreement with Cohen in exchange for $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election. After she sued to void the contract, she says Trump defamed her by calling her a liar.

The suit by Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, helped trigger a criminal investigation into Cohen, who no longer represents Trump.

