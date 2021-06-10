(Bloomberg) -- Convicted celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti told a New York judge he should be sentenced to no more than six months behind bars for trying to extort $25 million from Nike Inc., arguing he’d already been severely punished through unjustified stints in solitary confinement before his trial.

Avenatti, who gained a national profile while representing the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, said in a June 9 sentencing recommendation that he should get credit for spending nearly five weeks alone in a cell under “inhumane” conditions.

Such treatment is usually reserved for suspected terrorists and people facing the death penalty for threatening national security, according to the filing by defense attorney Scott Srebnick. Avenatti’s crime didn’t involve violence or any financial loss to Nike, the lawyer said.

“The government has never adequately explained why Avenatti, a 48-year-old American attorney with no history of crime or violence and who had yet to be convicted of anything, was held in solitary confinement for 24 hours a day in the highest security pre-trial unit in the United States,” Srebnick said.

Avenatti also proposed he serve a year of home confinement after the the six-month prison stint. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 in Manhattan. Prosecutors are due to make their recommendation by June 16.

The Probation Office calculated that sentencing guidelines suggest Avenatti should spend 11 to 14 years in prison. Judges determine the final sentence and aren’t bound by the guidelines.

A New York jury in February 2020 found Avenatti guilty of trying to extort Nike during settlement negotiations between the Oregon-based sportswear giant and one of his clients. His law license was suspended in California and he’s not eligible to practice in the state.

Avenatti’s legal woes are from over. He’s due to go on trial again next month in California on federal charges accusing him of defrauding clients and ripping off banks. And early next year a third trial is scheduled -- back in Manhattan -- on federal charges alleging he stole Daniels’s book advance.

Avenatti has denied wrongdoing in both cases, claiming he was wrongfully targeted by the Trump administration because of his combative stance toward the president.

