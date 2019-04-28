The game has now moved to a whole new level, with the Avengers smashing opening-weekend records with a global US$1.2 billion take at the box office, Walt Disney Co. said on Sunday.

“Avengers: Endgame” took in US$350 million in the U.S. and Canada, blowing through the previous record of US$258 million that was held by the superhero team’s own gloved hands with last year’s "Infinity War.” Disney now boasts the top four spots for opening weekends in the U.S. and Canada, rounded out by “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” from the Star Wars franchise, according to researcher Comscore Inc.

The worldwide total included US$330.5 million in China, and records fell like skyscrapers under attack. “Avengers: Endgame” took in a domestic record of US$156.7 million on its first day, including Thursday night previews, beating the previous mark of US$119 million held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015.

The picture, the latest installment from Disney’s Marvel studio, caps a 22-movie storyline that began with “Iron Man” in 2008. The Avengers superheroes, including Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow, are now battling the intergalactic villain Thanos, who was last seen wiping out half the living creatures in the universe.

Disney, which also owns the Star Wars franchise and is usually cautious with forecasts, had originally suggested an opening weekend in the $300 million range.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“The US$60 million taken in from Thursday night previews is the highest ever, and suggests a domestic tally of more than US$800 million, with a potential to break US$2.5 billion globally. That could also help movie theaters get a boost, potentially offsetting the 17 per cent slump year-to-date.”

--Geetha Ranganathan, senior industry analyst

With this kind of juice, there’s every reason to believe “Endgame” will challenge the US$2.07 billion worldwide gross of “The Force Awakens,” set in 2015. Only two other films in Hollywood history have taken in more: “Avatar” in 2009 and “Titanic,” released in 1997.

The Marvel machine has been a huge moneymaker for Disney. Last year’s “Infinity War,” for example, earned an estimated US$985 million in profit, including TV, toys and theater ticket sales.