(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which is poised to break box-office records in the U.S. when it debuts Friday, is already doing so in China. Since opening at midnight Wednesday in the country, the film generated about 719 million yuan ($107.2 million), Disney estimated. That puts it on track for the biggest debut for any movie in China -- foreign or domestic -- vaulting it past “Monster Hunt 2” and the eighth “Fast and the Furious.”

