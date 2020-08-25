(Bloomberg) -- Aveva Group Plc, the British industrial software firm, has agreed to buy Osisoft in a deal that gives the California-based company an enterprise value of $5 billion.

About $4.4 billion of the deal will be paid in cash, funded by the balance sheet and a $3.5 billion rights issue, Aveva said in a statement on Tuesday. Osisoft -- which is jointly owned by SoftBank Group Corp. and founder J. Patrick Kennedy’s family as well as Mitsui & Co., Ltd, which holds a 5% stake -- sells its products to utility companies and the oil and gas industry. Kennedy’s fund will get about $600 million, Aveva said.

Schneider Electric SE, the industrial company that owns 60% of Aveva, has agreed to the deal, which is expected to close around the end of the year, the company said. Combined, the two industrial software firms will have annual revenue of about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), and the acquisition will give Aveva additional data management tools.

Osisoft had revenue of $488.5 million and adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $152.2 million in the 12 months ended in June, the companies said in the statement.

