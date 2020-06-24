(Bloomberg) -- The aviation industry wants the world’s greenest economic recovery package to help the sector speed up the reduction of greenhouse gases.

Cutting emissions from aviation is one of the biggest challenges in the global fight against climate change. Airlines, airports, manufacturers and pilot associations joined forces to call on the European Union to ensure the sector is eligible for help under the 750-billion-euro ($845 billion) coronavirus rescue plan.

“Benefiting from these support measures will help our sector regain its economic viability – a prerequisite for safeguarding both air connectivity and our ability to keep investing in decarbonisation,” organizations including Airlines for Europe, International Air Transport Association and General Aviation Manufacturers Association said in a letter to top European Commission officials and national governments.

The European Commission wants to make the bloc’s Green Deal climate strategy a key pillar of the economic recovery program. It proposed making funds eligible only for those projects that are in sync with the region’s plan to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

Rescue plans for carriers by individual European governments have so far had a mixed record when it comes to climate. France’s 7 billion-euro bailout for Air France-KLM has some green strings attached, while Germany’s multi-billion-euro help for Deutsche Lufthansa AG has no mention of new measures to safeguard the climate.

The aviation industry wants the EU to help boost the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuels in Europe. Measures to that extent could include direct capital investment in production facilities and construction and funding of commercial-scale projects.

The EU could also allow for the use of the recovery fund to launch a green incentive scheme for airlines to replace older aircraft with a more modern and environmentally friendly fleet, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg News.

Other steps could include investment in sustainable airport infrastructure to improve the energy efficiency of terminal buildings, produce renewable power on-site, or ensure electrification of ground vehicle fleets.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.