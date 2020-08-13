5h ago
Aviation Week Cuts Plane-Delivery Forecast by 30% Over 10 Years
(Bloomberg) -- Deliveries of commercial aircraft over the next ten years will be 30% lower than previously forecast, Aviation Week Network said in a video conference.
- The prediction spans regional jets to widebody planes, and the latter will be hardest-hit, Aviation Week analyst Dan Williams said on the call.
- Aviation Week now sees just under 16,000 jets delivered between 2021 and 2030
- Covid-19 pandemic has battered demand for air travel, with most industry participants seeing a slow recovery
- New forecast for widebody aircraft is for just over 2,500 jets to be delivered, down from an earlier prediction of about 4,300, a decline of more than 40%
- Operators around the world will likely retire most twin-aisle jets with four engines, barring younger Boeing Co. 747-8I models and some Airbus SE A380s that airlines like Emirates will continue to fly
- Nico Buchholz, an advisor to the company, said fuel and noise emissions will also play a role and airlines may think twice about paying for a major check that may be upcoming, or about refurbishing a cabin
