(Bloomberg) -- A two-day strike by aviation workers demanding higher wages disrupted flight operations in Nigeria.

Access roads to the local and international airport terminals in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, were blocked by the protesting workers causing a traffic gridlock, according to local online newspaper, The Cable.

The workers are demanding improvement in their working conditions including an adjustment in the minimum wage. The disruption adds to the troubles for local airlines, already struggling with increased costs of aviation fuel and low passenger levels after airfares more than doubled in the past year.

