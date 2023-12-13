(Bloomberg) -- Sexism in the financial services sector is worse than in wider society, including predatory behavior that targets younger women, Aviva Plc Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc told British lawmakers Wednesday.

Blanc, one of the few female leaders of blue-chip companies in Europe, said she was “inundated with hundreds” of messages in response to a LinkedIn post about her plan to speak to parliament’s inquiry into sexism in the City of London.

Some of the testimonies were “sad” and “appalling,” ranging from sexual harassment to women being excluded from key meetings, she said. “I think we are dealing with a societal issue which is amplified in financial services.”

Blanc was testifying alongside Nishma Gosrani, a financial services partner at consultancy Bain & Company, about the Women in Finance Charter, a voluntary initiative launched in 2016 to promote gender diversity in the industry. Blanc is the government-appointed champion for the charter while both women’s firms worked to design a blueprint for other companies.

The City is under fresh scrutiny in the wake of sexual harassment scandals surrounding hedge fund manager Crispin Odey and the Confederation of British Industry this year. The Treasury select committee’s inquiry has already heard evidence on “awful” examples of discrimination and harassment, while the industry’s gender pay gap lags far behind that of the wider workforce.

Still, since the charter was introduced, the average proportion of women in senior management at participating firms has risen from 27% to 35% in 2022. Companies have pledged to set internal targets for the proportion of women in senior management, and to link executive pay to progress toward those targets.

“The Women in Finance Charter is a great way to raise industry awareness and encourage conversations about the challenges that women are facing,” said Leanne Mair, the chief executive officer and founder of Benefactum Consulting, which focuses on gender equity in financial services. “Yet, charters tend to be limited in driving action,” she said. “They don’t drive accountability, as the requirements to participate don’t equate to systemic change.”

Such initiatives also don’t always trickle down to all the levels of a firm, said Ylva Baeckström, a senior lecturer in finance at King’s College London, who has interviewed people across the sector. “The women that I speak to are not really aware of that,” she said. Although the charter is better than doing nothing at all, “it hasn’t impacted them very much,” she said.

Blanc said that at Aviva, she and the company’s chief people officer sign off on any “non-diverse hire,” in order to guard against biases. She also spoke about her own experience of sexism where she was told she was not “the man for the job” at a shareholder meeting last year. She said the comments had caught her unprepared and were “unacceptable.”

