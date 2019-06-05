(Bloomberg) -- Tom Stoddard will step down as chief financial officer of Aviva Plc after a five-year stint, continuing a reshuffle at the top of the British insurer.

The CFO joined Aviva in 2014 from Blackstone Group LP, where he had been the head of global financial institutions advisory. Stoddard will be replaced on an interim basis by Jason Windsor, the CFO of Aviva’s U.K. insurance unit, according to a company statement. Stoddard will step down from June 30.

The changing of the guard at Aviva began late last year with the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mark Wilson after the company’s stock had stagnated for years. Company veteran Maurice Tulloch took over as CEO in March, ending a five-month leadership vacuum.

Stoddard said in the statement on Wednesday that the time had come for “others to step up” at Aviva, and that he would now “consider new opportunities.”

