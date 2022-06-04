(Bloomberg) --

Aviva Plc is proposing to use shareholder money to fund early-stage infrastructure projects, the Financial Times reported, citing an interview with the insurer’s CEO Amanda Blanc.

The company is looking at whether it invests its shareholder money as well as its policyholder money in certain infrastructure investments at the very early stages, Blanc said, according to the newspaper. She is an advocate of insurers using their financial resources to invest in social infrastructure and climate-friendly projects, the FT reported.

While the proposal is at an early point, a first deal may be done as soon as this year, the newspaper cited an unidentified person familiar with Aviva’s thinking as saying.

