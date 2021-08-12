Aviva to Hand Investors at Least $5.6 Billion After Unit Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Aviva Plc plans to return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) to investors using proceeds from the recent sale of non-core businesses.

The U.K.-based insurer and asset manager will start with an immediate 750 million pound share buyback, and the balance will be returned to investors by the end of the first half of 2022, Aviva said in an earnings statement Thursday.

“We are delivering on our commitment to make a substantial capital return to our shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said in the statement. Since joining Aviva last year, Blanc has focused the firm on its U.K., Ireland and Canada businesses while selling off or restructuring units in other markets.

The firm posted a drop in first half operating profit to 1.1 billion pounds versus 1.2 billion pounds a year earlier.

