(Bloomberg) -- Aviva Plc agreed to sell its majority stake in its Singapore business to a group of buyers for S2.7 billion ($2 billion).

The consortium is led by Singapore Life Ltd. and includes private equity firm TPG and Sumitomo Life, according to a statement from Aviva on Friday. TPG will be the largest shareholder in the new company.

Aviva’s shares rose as much as 5% in London trading.

“The sale of Aviva Singapore is a significant first step in our new strategy to bring greater focus to Aviva’s portfolio,” Aviva Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said in the statement. “We continue to work at pace and are seeking to take decisive action on our portfolio with the goal of further enhancing long term value for our shareholders.”

Blanc announced last month that Aviva would focus on its operations in the U.K., Ireland and Canada, signaling that underperforming units in other countries could be sold. The insurer had already begun a strategic revamp under Blanc’s predecessor, Maurice Tulloch, including selling a stake in a Hong Kong unit and seeking buyers for several southeast Asia divisions.

French media reported earlier this week that the company had received a number of expressions of interest for its French business.

